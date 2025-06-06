Pima County Board of Supervisors passes resolution opposing border militarization

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution opposing the militarization of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the resolution at Tuesday's meeting. District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy was the only one to vote against it.

The measure was introduced by District 3 Supervisor Jennifer Allen. It opposes ongoing militarization at the border that it says has increased racial profiling across Pima County, made crossing the border more dangerous for migrants and made cross-border travel more difficult for Tohono O'odham Nation members.

The resolution is specifically against the transfer of the Roosevelt Reservation, a 60-foot long stretch of land along the border in California, Arizona and New Mexico owned by the government, to the Department of Defense.

It also opposes nearly $50 billion included in President Trump's spending bill for new construction of what it calls "harmful and unnecessary border walls," and building the border wall across the San Rafael Valley.

The resolution calls for the county administrator and the county's lobbyists to communicate Pima County's opposition.

