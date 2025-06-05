Border wall construction to be expedited after DHS waivers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Border wall construction in Arizona and New Mexico is to be expedited after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem issued three new waivers. About 36 miles of new wall to 'close critical gaps' will go up as a result of the order, according to a media release from Customs and Border Protection.

These waivers come in addition to the waiver that was signed by Noem and published in the Federal Register in April 2025 for border wall construction in California.

According to CBP, the Secretary's waiver authority allows DHS to waive environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act — to ensure the expeditious construction of physical barriers and roads, by minimizing the risk of administrative delays.

The waivers cover projects funded through CBP's Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021 appropriations. These projects include:



Tucson Sonoita Project (~24.7 miles)

Tucson 10-4 Project (~0.2 mile)

Tucson 10-6 Project (~2.1 miles)

Yuma Sector Barry M. Goldwater Range (BMGR) Wall Project (7 gaps; ~40-240 feet)

El Paso Sector Santa Teresa Secondary Wall Project (~7 miles)

El Paso Sector 16-4 Wall Project Anapra (~1.3 miles)

El Paso Sector 2 Wall Project & Port of Entry (POE) Gate (~0.2 mile & ~40 feet)

CBP says, "Together, these projects will close critical gaps in the border wall and enhance border security operations in the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso, Tucson and Yuma Sectors."

The waivers were issued pursuant to Section 102 of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996.

