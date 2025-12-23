Mother's son loses leg in train crossing attempt to US-Mexico border

NOGALES, MX — A mother and her sons are living in a Nogales, Mexico, shelter after a dangerous border crossing attempt left her youngest son with a prosthetic leg and their family separated from everything they once knew.

Fany Esvedi thought she had found safe passage to the United States through recommended smugglers, but the journey took a devastating turn when they were forced to ride on top of a freight train.

Like many other migrants, Esvedi says she was trying to escape problems in her home city when she says she made the difficult decision to attempt the border crossing.

"Everything was going good, we were gonna cross with recommended people, but we did not have the same fortune as they did," Esvedi said.

The smugglers changed their plans without warning, forcing the family onto a train despite Esvedi's protests.

"They told us we were going to cross one way, but it ended up happening entirely different," Esvedi said. "They told us we had to get on. Me and some other person told them we did not want to and we did not pay for this."

When Esvedi refused to board the train, she watched helplessly as smugglers placed her youngest son Kevin on top of the moving freight car. The smugglers confiscated their backpacks and important documents, throwing everything away.

The family was ordered to jump off the train in Puerto Peñasco, but as the train began moving, a woman in front of Kevin slipped and grabbed onto him, dragging him down with her.

"A woman was in front of Kevin, and since we were told to get off as the train was starting to move, she slipped and grabbed onto him, dragging him down," Esvedi said.

Esvedi heard her son screaming but didn't immediately realize the train had run him over.

"People told me your son needs you. I asked if he was okay, but they said no. I saw the pool of blood and thought he was dead," Esvedi said.

Kevin was given a slim chance of survival but recovered from his injuries. He now uses a prosthetic leg after losing his limb in the accident.

The family now lives at Casa de la Misericordia, a shelter in Nogales, Mexico, in a space meant to be temporary. Hermana Lika, the shelter's director, helps families like Esvedi's navigate their difficult circumstances.

"People have the right to live, we all have the right to live. So we can't limit someone's life because of our personal opinions," Hermana Lika said.

Esvedi is trying to enter the United States legally but has been unable to secure appointments through the CBP One app. For now, Nogales, Mexico, remains her family's home as they continue their pursuit of what one shelter message calls "migrando a la libertad" – migrating to freedom.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security show more than 600,000 immigrants have been deported as the country approaches President Donald Trump's first year since taking his second term. Despite stricter immigration policies, many migrants remain determined to reach the United States.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.