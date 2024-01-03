Lukeville Port of Entry to reopen amid border security concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday its plans to reopen operations in four locations along the U.S. Mexico Border—two of which are located in Arizona.

The Lukeville Port of Entry will resume operations at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, one month after a temporary closure was announced in early December. In Nogales, border crossing operations are also set to resume Thursday at 10 a.m.

"CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation," reads a statement released Tuesday.

"We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes – such as scheduling an appointment via CBP One – and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States."

CBP concluded its statement by urging members of the public with plans to travel legally between the U.S. and Mexico to check port of entry wait times on its website.

In addition to the two Arizona crossings, CBP also announced vehiclular processing at Eagle Pass International Bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas and San Ysidro’s Pedestrian West operations in San Diego, Calif. will also resume Thursday.

Representative Greg Stanton expressed concern as the Department of Homeland Security announced the Lukeville reopening.

Stanton highlighted the strain on Border Patrol due to recent closures during a critical month for cross-border activities.

Urging Congress for emergency funds, Stanton emphasized the need to hire more officers and bolster resources for border security.

“During one of the busiest months for cross-border commerce and tourism, our understaffed and under-resourced Border Patrol was forced to close a vital port of entry. Border communities can’t keep paying the price for the federal government’s failures. Congress must come together to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure our border,” Representative Greg Stanton said.



As Chair of the New Democrat Coalition's Immigration and Border Security Task Force, Stanton continues to push for a vote on the Administration's $13.6 billion emergency supplemental funding request, focusing on additional Border Patrol agents and resources to address migrant claims.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will have more information on the re-opening of the Lukeville POE in the coming days.