Former Border Patrol agent sentenced for bribery, conspiracy to distribute drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent was convicted on conspiracy and bribery charges. He was sentenced to 152 months in prison.

Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, assigned to the Three Points, Ariz. station, was arrested in 2018.

He pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

The conspiracy charge carried 152 weeks and is served concurrently with a 60-month bribery sentence.

This sentence is followed with five years of supervised release.

Monreal-Rodriguez served with the Border Patrol for 10 years and resigned after he was arrested.

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ol agent