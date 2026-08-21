Federal and state agencies unite to address wastewater concerns in Nogales along the Arizona-Mexico border

Federal and state agencies are working together to address wastewater concerns in Nogales along the Arizona-Mexico border, bringing national and local leaders to Tubac to share solutions for keeping water clean in the region.

The U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to ensure wastewater is treated and filtered for the community. Officials invited neighbors to the Tubac Community Center to hear their latest plans.

Robin Lucky, president of the Callabasis Alliance, attended the meeting and said she has seen waste enter water near the border.

"Our organization is here really in the realm of being concerned about our public health and safety," Lucky said.

Lucky said the community needs more investment in its water infrastructure.

"We have to give these treatment plants the absolute tools they need for growth in the community," Lucky said. "We need to remediate heavy metals,"

The meeting comes after Congress passed a federal funding bill earlier this year that allocates over $12 million to fix damaged pipelines from the monsoon that has caused wastewater issues throughout the Arizona border. The effort involves both the U.S. and Mexican governments.

Michael Martucci, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the agency is actively working with its international partners on targeted projects.

"EPA in negotiations with Mexico and along with our partners at IBWC, works to identify specific projects that are designed to address the very concerns that you heard about in today's meeting, whether those are projects related to treating wastewater, projects related to improving conveyance systems such as sewer systems," Martucci said.

New plans include infrastructure updates such as pipeline repair and regulating metals from entering water to protect public health in southern Arizona.

Chad McIntosh, commissioner of the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission, said the involvement of high-level federal officials signals the seriousness of the effort.

"Long term, we'll always be involved with a Nogales treatment plant to actually treat that waste," McIntosh said.

"We need to make sure as we continue on in the future that we're dealing with the population growth that goes on the other side of the border," McIntosh said.

"The fact that we have the president's cabinet officials directly involved really helps me because it's IBWC and the federal government saying we need to do this to protect people," McIntosh said.

While these organizations say this is progress, they are currently working on long-term solutions to prevent further risks to water and public health.