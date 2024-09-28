Douglas residents react to VP Kamala Harris first visit to the Arizona border

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' first trip to the Arizona border, KGUN 9's Reyna Preciado talked to Douglas residents asking if they think Douglas was a good pick.

"Douglas is a good place to see it. But like I said it’s not just us, it’s Bisbee, it’s Nogales, it’s everywhere honestly. All small towns, it’s not just us,” said life-long resident Adrian Hernandez.

After Vice President Harris was thrown into the race, she faced major criticism on what she's done at the border working under President Joe Biden. With Arizona being a swing state on the border, KGUN 9 asked Hernandez if he believed the visit came too late in her campaign.

“No, it’s not too late for a border visit at all. Just come and see, show the people that you care," said Hernandez.

As for another life-long resident who's lived next to the border most of her life, Ytzabell Rojas shared what she's seen on the day-to-day in Douglas.

"I’m sure Border Patrol knows more… but as a person living in town, I don’t see any activity where I would be scared to walk the streets,” said Rojas.

Meanwhile, Hernandez talked about the type of border-related criminal activity he grew up seeing, such as being offered money for human smuggling.

“It’s a small town, there’s not a lot of jobs here. So they show you the money and your eyes open, you know. I was offered that, I didn’t take it, but my friend sure did. And when they show you the money right outside of schools and you want to take it, you know. And it’s just that there needs to be more enforcement at the schools, especially after school,” he said.

Vice President Harris talked with Border Patrol agents about what they see before her speech on border policy.

