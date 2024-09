TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign in Southern Arizona on Friday, Scripps News sources have confirmed.

Senator Mark Kelly confirmed on Thursday that he will be joining the Democratic nominee on her trip to the border.

