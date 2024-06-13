Deportations in Nogales ramp up a week after Biden's border order

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deportations are ramping up in Nogales a week after Biden’s Border order was put into effect.

On Thursday morning, five buses full of migrants being deported came through the DeConcini Port of Entry.

The migrants are walked to Mexico by border patrol agents and CBP officers. Those deported included families and children.

If they had crossed the border just over a week ago, they may have been allowed to stay.

This is President Biden’s executive order in effect, a new policy which deports migrants who don't use lawful pathways to enter the U.S.

But the border battle is far from finished, as the ACLUis battling Biden in court over his executive order.

Current U.S. immigration law allows for migrants who cross illegally to ask for asylum. In the ACLU's 29-page suit they argue a president alone can’t limit asylum access based on how a migrant entered the country.

While these migrants get deported, at the same port, other migrants are being allowed to enter the country through an app called CBP one.

Colombian migrant Johnny Camacho finally made it to America, saying he has been in Mexico since march waiting for his appointment.

“It’s a super joy. Very, very, very cool," Camacho said. "It is a blessing they received me so I can have an opportunity in this country.”

Even though the ACLU lawsuit has been filed, the Biden order limiting asylum is still in effect.

Last week the Tucson Sector Chief reported over 7,000 apprehensions.

As long as illegal border crossing numbers remain high, the deportations in Nogales will continue.

