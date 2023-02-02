CBP: Don’t sneak in eggs from Mexico

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The high price of eggs is driving some desperate measures—like trying to illegally sneak eggs across the border. Egg smugglers are discovering there’s nothing over easy about slipping eggs across the border.

Fighting cross border smuggling is an endless battle but it usually does not involve breakfast food.

We’re used to the idea of CBP finding loads of illegal drugs, or even a guy trying to smuggle a rifle in his pants.

Reporter Craig Smith asked CBP officer Edith Serrano: “Did you ever think in the wide world of smuggling you’d be worried about eggs?

Edith Serrano: “No but since the price is so high in the U.S. I can see why, wouldn’t it be enticing for people to go into Mexico to try to purchase them.”

Customs and Border Protection says in the Nogales sector, between October and nearly the end of January, inspectors had 913 cases of people trying to illegally bring in eggs compared to 185 cases in the same period the year before. That's a 393% jump.

It’s not as if the cartels switched to eggs because there’s more profit. Edith Serrano of CBP says sometimes people try to bring in eggs in quantities a business might use but mostly it’s people who see eggs are cheaper in Mexico and want to bring them in for families and friends.

But you can’t do that. Raw eggs can carry diseases that kill chickens. A bird virus killing hens is why US egg prices are flying as high as they are.

People may not know what food is, and is not approved to bring into the US, you can learn more from a CBP guide.

As he headed into Mexico, Loren Alberts told us he knows better than to bring back any eggs. And how would you hide them anyway?

“If you’re hiding them in your jeans and you get a pat down, that’s going to make a hell of a mess.”

But CBP says people do try to hide eggs, maybe under a car seat or in ice chests under food that’s ok to bring in. If you admit to inspectors you have eggs they‘ll just confiscate them. But Edith Serrano says they find them on their own, you'll wish you shelled out for expensive American eggs.

“The fines can begin anywhere from $300 on up depending on if the person has been a previous violator.”

And if you have a trusted traveler pass that helps speed up border crossings, you’ll pay a bigger fine, and lose the pass because you’re not a trusted traveler anymore.