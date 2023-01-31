Person busted trying to sneak AK style assault rifle in pants

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has prevented a person from trying to sneak an AK style assault rifle out of America.
Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirms on Saturday, Jan. 21, officers came across a person while working their usual rounds.
The person had skinny jeans with an oversized jacket. However, officers must've apparently noticed a lump pushing through the left side of the pants.
When they had the person unzip the puffer jacket, it revealed the rest of the AK style assault rifle.
On January 21st, CBP officers working pedestrian outbound operations at the Nogales POE confiscated an undeclared AK style assault rifle concealed under a person’s clothing. pic.twitter.com/TUYHiwfTfZ— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) January 31, 2023
