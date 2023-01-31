Watch Now
Person busted trying to sneak AK style assault rifle in pants

Confirmed through Nogales port director
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 31, 2023
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has prevented a person from trying to sneak an AK style assault rifle out of America.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirms on Saturday, Jan. 21, officers came across a person while working their usual rounds.

The person had skinny jeans with an oversized jacket. However, officers must've apparently noticed a lump pushing through the left side of the pants.

When they had the person unzip the puffer jacket, it revealed the rest of the AK style assault rifle.

