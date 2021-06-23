CBP: 70 unaccompanied migrant children surrender at Tucson Sector

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 70 unaccompanied minors have surrendered at the Tucson Sector of the border since yesterday.

According to a Tweet from USBP Chief John Modlin, the children arrived in the last 24 hours.

So far this year, Border Patrol has encountered more than 10,000 unaccompanied minors crossing the border illegally in the Tucson Sector, according to CBP statistics.

"This fiscal year, Tucson Sector has seen an approximate 160% increase in unaccompanied migrant children," said Chief Modlin.

Over 70 unaccompanied migrant children have surrendered to #Tucson Sector agents in the last 24 hours. This fiscal year, Tucson Sector has seen an approximate 160% increase in unaccompanied migrant children. pic.twitter.com/npmO29ejbX — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 23, 2021

