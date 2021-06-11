Watch
Border officials warn of heat dangers in south Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol in southern Arizona is warning of the dangers that border crossers face as summer temperatures soar into triple digits.

The Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector says Thursday that migrants are putting their lives at risk when they cross the Sonoran Desert. It notes that adults traversing that area in the current heat must consume at least two gallons of water daily to survive.

An excessive heat warning for many parts of southern and central Arizona was expected to begin Saturday and stretch at least through June 18, with a potential Wednesday high of 117 Fahrenheit.

