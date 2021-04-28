Border Patrol hosts migrant tent tour Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Border Patrol will lead a guided tour of the new tent facility for migrants.

Tucson Sector will be conducting an open house of a soft-sided facility, which will open soon. The open house will consist of guided tours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. today. Due to capacity limitations, only the first 100 attendees will be provided access. pic.twitter.com/CTWqP3EavD — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 28, 2021

The tour, limited to the first 100 people who show up, will go from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Interim Chief Border Patrol Agent John Modin will speak at the facility, 4550 E. Los Reales Road, at 10 a.m.

Dubbed a "soft-sided facility," the shelter will house as many as 200 migrants at a time.