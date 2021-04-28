Watch
Border Patrol hosts migrant tent tour Wednesday

The United States Border Patrol will lead a guided tour of the new tent facility for migrants.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 09:17:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Border Patrol will lead a guided tour of the new tent facility for migrants.

The tour, limited to the first 100 people who show up, will go from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Interim Chief Border Patrol Agent John Modin will speak at the facility, 4550 E. Los Reales Road, at 10 a.m.

Dubbed a "soft-sided facility," the shelter will house as many as 200 migrants at a time.

