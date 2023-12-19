Arizona National Guard, CBP responding separately to migrant crisis

LUKEVILLLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two weeks ago, Customs and Border Protection closed the Lukeville Port of Entry to focus resources on processing the thousands of migrants gathered at the Southern Arizona border.

On Friday, this prompted Governor Katie Hobbs to order the Arizona National Guard to the border.

Even as additional resources are deployed to handle the effects of the migrant crisis, there is not an extra layer of personnel standing at the border to process migrants.

Gov. Hobbs' executive order specifies the National Guard is to “augment and support” local law enforcement and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, separate entities than the federally-run Customs and Border Protection.

At this point, it is unclear where the guardsmen are helping address the crisis or how. A spokesperson for the Arizona National Guard tells KGUN 9 this information is “not releasable at this time.”

The CBP has not commented on Gov. Hobbs’ deployment of the National Guard.

Monday saw more manageable migrant numbers at the border wall near Lukeville, but dozens of families and single adults from several countries including Guatemala and Senegal remained.

RELATED:

