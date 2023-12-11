Illegal border crossings continue following Governor Hobbs's Lukeville visit

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Si se puede!” one migrant man from Ecuador yells as he walks to be arrested by Border Patrol.

The migrants are on the move in Lukeville, Arizona.

Where they cross the border is miles from where they are formally processed by Border Patrol agents.

3rd straight Monday in Lukeville. Welcome back everybody for the march of the migrants. pic.twitter.com/5sOiRYmQlm — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) December 11, 2023

Migrants mostly said they were going to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago.

At the border wall where they’ve walked from, all is quiet. Over the last two weeks, hundreds have been here every morning.

Adam Klepp

A sign either Border Patrol is processing migrants faster with the help of CBP officers, or that less migrants are crossing.

Trash blows around Organ Pipe National Monument.

Dogs and birds are there to pick up the remaining food scraps left by migrants.

Adam Klepp

After waiting at the wall all night, the three and a half mile walk in the morning is exhausting.

“You have to have faith and luck to cross the border. And come prepared for everything," Pablo Vallejo from Ecuador said.

Having faith a country they’ve never been to will protect them.

“God bless your country," one man said.

Last week18,900 migrants were apprehendedin the Tucson Sector.

