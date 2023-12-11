Watch Now
Illegal border crossings continue following Governor Hobbs's Lukeville visit

Hundreds of single adult men marched three miles Monday morning to get arrested by Border Patrol.
Adam Klepp
Posted at 1:52 PM, Dec 11, 2023
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Si se puede!” one migrant man from Ecuador yells as he walks to be arrested by Border Patrol.

The migrants are on the move in Lukeville, Arizona.

Where they cross the border is miles from where they are formally processed by Border Patrol agents.

Migrants mostly said they were going to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago.

At the border wall where they’ve walked from, all is quiet. Over the last two weeks, hundreds have been here every morning.

Border wall

A sign either Border Patrol is processing migrants faster with the help of CBP officers, or that less migrants are crossing.

Trash blows around Organ Pipe National Monument.

Dogs and birds are there to pick up the remaining food scraps left by migrants.

Border dogs

After waiting at the wall all night, the three and a half mile walk in the morning is exhausting.

“You have to have faith and luck to cross the border. And come prepared for everything," Pablo Vallejo from Ecuador said.

Having faith a country they’ve never been to will protect them.

“God bless your country," one man said.

Last week18,900 migrants were apprehendedin the Tucson Sector.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

