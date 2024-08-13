Bodycam footage released in Marana hot car death of 2-year-old

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Body camera footage of the scene after first responders arrive at the Marana hot car death incident on July 9 has been released.

The footage shows paramedics attempting to revive 2-year-old Parker Scholtes after she was left in a car for about three hours.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

As seen in the bodycam footage, Christopher Scholtes, her father, claims he left her in the car for "no more than 30, 45 minutes."

Christopher was seen pacing nervously around the house. He reacted strongly when told the house was going to be determined a crime scene.

"So I'm being treated like a murderer?" he asked when told the house was a crime scene.

Scholtes is facing first-degree murder charges.