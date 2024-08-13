Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Bodycam footage released in Marana hot car death of 2-year-old

Scholtes3.jpg
KGUN 9
Scholtes3.jpg
bodycam813.00_03_03_12.Still001.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Body camera footage of the scene after first responders arrive at the Marana hot car death incident on July 9 has been released.

The footage shows paramedics attempting to revive 2-year-old Parker Scholtes after she was left in a car for about three hours.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

As seen in the bodycam footage, Christopher Scholtes, her father, claims he left her in the car for "no more than 30, 45 minutes."

Christopher was seen pacing nervously around the house. He reacted strongly when told the house was going to be determined a crime scene.

"So I'm being treated like a murderer?" he asked when told the house was a crime scene.

Scholtes is facing first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism