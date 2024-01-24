Biden, absent from the ballot in New Hampshire, gets write-in votes

Polls have started to close in New Hampshire, ending one chapter in the Democratic race for president that doesn't mean as much as it used to.

Thanks to rules that were changed before this year's presidential contest got underway, there are no delegates from Democrats up for grabs on Tuesday, and the incumbent President Biden isn't even on the primary ballot.

This is because President Biden unofficially pushed for South Carolina to be the first state to award delegates this election cycle.

"For decades, Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process,” President Biden wrote to officials with the Democratic National Committee in 2022. "We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted, and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process."

The DNC made the changes — which means that Tuesday's "first in the nation" primary in New Hampshire runs afoul of the new rules.

Regardless, there are still expected to be plenty of votes for President Biden: supporters have run a write-in campaign on his behalf, hoping to keep sentiment high and — importantly — to avoid a loss.

But many cities and towns in New Hampshire are reporting all results for Democratic write-in candidates as a single number at first. This means final vote counts for President Biden and other candidates, including self-help author Marianne Williamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, may not be immediately apparent.

It takes time for poll workers on the ground to count votes and assign them to their respective candidates. There may be some delay as those totals are updated.

Decision Desk HQ is predicting upwards of 340,000 votes on Tuesday, which would set a record for turnout for the state — and may contribute to longer waits as vote totals are assigned.

