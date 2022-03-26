Betty Taylor, 12-year-old Safford girl, missing since March 20

SAFFORD, AZ — Officials are searching for a 12-year-old Arizona girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Betty Taylor of Safford, Arizona, was reported missing by her father around 8 p.m. on March 20.

Taylor reportedly told family earlier that day she was going out for a walk and she had not returned hours later. After her family looked for her for several hours, they called authorities for help.

Taylor is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and about 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights.

Graham County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering, a neon-colored baseball cap, jeans, and pink and blue Vans shoes. She may also have a purple backpack with her.

Provided to KNXV Betty Sue Taylor

Arizona Department of Public Safety has also issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Taylor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO at 928-428-3141 or DPS at 602-223-2212.