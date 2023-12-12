20 of the best gifts for women, from $10 to $200

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For years, we have collectively wondered about what women really want. Do all moms really want an Instant Pot? Will your sister actually use a fancy beauty gift set? Does your wife want jewelry she hasn’t picked out for herself?

Now, in the era of the Barbie movie, The Golden Bachelor and record-breaking womens’ sports viewership, we’ve come to accept that women are not a monolith — what makes a good gift for one woman isn’t necessarily a good gift for all women on your shopping list. But that does mean that finding a good gift for your friend, sister, mother, wife or coworker might feel tricker than ever.

Luckily, we’ve curated a list of the best gifts for women — whether they’re into beauty, science, pop culture, the outdoors and more. Read on to see our top picks at every price point.

Jump to: Gifts under $10 | Gifts under $25 | Gifts under $50 | Gifts under $100 | Gifts under $200

Gifts Under $10

1. For the Sister Who Always Loses Her Keys — Smunchys Velvet Zipper Pocket Scrunchie

$10 at Amazon $10 at Smunchys

This velvet zipper pocket scrunchie by Smunchys combines style and functionality. With a hidden pocket to store small valuables — such as cash, chapstick or keys — this scrunchy is the ideal solution for those times when a full purse is too much but you still have a few odds and ends to carry. The Zipper Pocket Scrunchie is available in a range of colors and patterns to fit any style.

2. For the Coworker With an Elaborate Record Collection — Music Playing Cards

$10 at Uncommon Goods

Music lovers will get a kick out of this deck of superstar-inspired playing cards. Each suit represents a different genre of music (e.g. Spades are Rock, Hearts are Pop), and individual cards feature notable artists such as Beyonce, Prince, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more.

3. For the Wife Into Low-Effort Self Care — Dry Skin Body Brush

$10 at Amazon

Give the gift of self care with this dry skin body brush. Made with a wooden handle and boar bristles, this brush gently removes dead skin and promotes circulation. This kit comes with a brush, a soft travel bag, and a hook on which to hang your brush on a bathroom wall.

Gifts Under $25

4. For the One That Still Mails Out Thank-You Cards — KIBAGA Beautiful Greetings Cards

$13 at Amazon

This set of greeting cards comes with 10 unique and beautiful floral designs. Perfect for those that love giving and receiving hand-written notes, these blank cards can be used for any occasion. This card set also includes envelopes and matching floral stickers.

5. For the Friend Who Has Bad Luck With Plants — Cactus Tealight Candles

$13 at Amazon

You don’t need a green thumb to enjoy this delightful succulent set. This quaint collection of tealights features six different succulent shapes and work well as decor at home, in the office, and at events. These candles are unscented.

6. For the First (Or Second! Or Third!)-Time Mom — Birth Flower Necklace

$14 at Amazon

Carry a reminder of kids, friends, or your significant other around your neck with these dainty birth flower necklaces. These minimalist pendants feature a simple flower illustration specific to each month and are a versatile piece for everyday wear.

$13 at Amazon $18 at Barnes & Noble

This self-help book on taking control of your finances is a great pick for the recent college graduate or anyone looking to take more charge of their finances. “Financial Feminist” is packed with money tips geared toward women, as well as practical exercises and advice.

8. For the Sister Who Works Smarter, Not Harder — 30 Watt Silicone Wine Glass Holder for Bath & Shower

$14 at Amazon $15 at 30 Watt

Work smarter not harder with this silicone wine glass holder. Simply stick the marble, seafoam, or pink glass holder to a glass, mirror, marble, metal, shiny tile or laminate surface in the bathroom, slip in a wine glass, and relax!

9. For the K-beauty Enthusiast — 17VDerma Premium Korean Face Mask Sheets (Pack of 5)

$16 at Amazon $18 at Soko Glam

Soothe and smooth your skin with these hyaluronic acid-infused Korean face masks. These face masks are suitable for sensitive skin, include avocado extract, and come in a pack of five masks. Split them among giftees or give all five to one lucky recipient.

Gifts Under $50

10. For That Friend Who Only Drank Aperol Spritzes This Summer — Aperol and Cinzano Gift Set

$50 at Reserve Bar

Spritz season never needs to end with this simple Aperol spritz gift set from Reserve Bar. This set includes two iconic Italian aperitifs, Aperol and Cinzano Bianco, as the perfect pairing to craft a traditional Aperol spritz — just add a splash of soda and ice.

11. For the Mother-In-Law Who Loves Decorating for the Holidays — Thymes Frasier Fir Pine Needle Candle

$34 at Amazon $26 at Thymes

Frasier Fir candles manage to cram the earthy, piney scent of a large fir tree into a small, palm-sized candle. Frasier Fir candles are great for those that love evoking the Christmas-tree smell of the holidays (without the tree!), or for those that simply love the more decadent, earthy aromas of Siberian Fir, Cedarwood and Sandalwood.

12. For the Engaged Friend Looking to Memorialize the Wedding Reception — Inkless Pocket Printer

$50 at Amazon $50 at Uncommon Goods

Creating pocket-sized memories is as simple as point, shoot and print with this portable pocket printer. This tiny gadget uses heat-print technology and connects to smartphones via Bluetooth, eliminating the need for both ink refills or Wi-Fi to achieve near-instant monochrome prints. This pocket printer runs on a 24-hour battery pack and comes with one paper roll, which shakes out to roughly 100 photos.

13. For the Friend Obsessed With NASA’s Artemis Mission — Mission to Mars Mindfulness Zen Garden

$42 at Uncommon Goods

If life on earth isn’t feeling too zen, give the gift of mindfulness on Mars this holiday season. This tabletop zen garden features red sand, four lava rocks, an astronaut figurine, a Martian rover, and a copper-finish rake tool. Find tranquility during the workday — or create alien symbols — with this out-of-this-world twist on a classic zen garden set.

14. For the Classmate Who Doesn’t Drink Enough Water — Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Insulated Tumbler

$45 at Amazon

If you’ve been out and about this year, you’ve probably noticed Stanley tumblers just about everywhere. These popular tumblers are known for their incredible ability to keep beverages hot (or cold) for hours at a time. In fact, the company claims drinks in this tumbler will stay iced for two full days. A wide array of colors and shape that fits snugly into car cup holders ensures this will be a durable go-to for years to come.

Gifts Under $100

15. For the Homebody Who Likes a Little Luxury — Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

$79 at Brooklinen $99 at Amazon

Go all in on luxury with this extremely plush Robe from Brooklinen. Crafted from Turkish cotton, this robe is stepping into a warm hug after the shower, in the morning, or whenever you want to relax. The Super-Plush Robe comes in an array of colors and features a relaxed fit.

16. For the Wife Who Spends All Her Free Time on the Patio — Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit

$90 at Amazon

The Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit is the perfect portable option for any woman who would rather spend a little more time outside than indoors. This highly portable stove can be placed on a patio, positioned on a balcony table, or carried to an outdoor book club gathering. The Mesa is compatible with both wood and pellets, and is effortless to light.

17. For the Style-Conscious Dog Mom — Matching Human and Dog Hoodies by SparkPaws

$20 at Spark Paws $25 at Amazon

Matching sets are a must for any dog mom on your gift list. These plaid matching hoodies by Spark Paws are made of a velvety fabric for a comfortable, durable and stretchy fit for human and pooch alike. The dog hoodie features a calming fleece interior while the human version boasts two welt pockets and a drawstring hood.

Gifts Under $200

18. For the Beauty Enthusiast Who Loves Gadgets — Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skin Care Wand

$149 at Solawave $169 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a beauty-related gift that can be used over and over, check out the Solawave Radiant Renewal Skin Care Wand. This versatile skincare tool promises better skin in just two weeks and claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, blemishes and dark circles in just three minutes of use per day. The Solawave Wand comes in either a trendy rose gold or chic matte black.

19. For the City Dweller Who Wants to Grow Her Own Veggies — AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden

$229 at Amazon$160 at The Home Depot

Chefs, mixologists and gardeners alike will love the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden. Grow up to six different herbs or vegetables — such as basil, mint or thyme,tomatoes or lettuce — year round thanks to its LED grow lights and soilless hydroponic system. This kit comes with everything you need to get started, including liquid plant food and an herb seed starter kit.

20. For the Friend Planning Your Next Camping Trip — Parks Project Trail Sherpa Fleece Pullover

$98 at REI $140 at Parks Project

Gift adventurous types with a fleece that represents their favorite national park with pullovers from the Parks Project. Each high pile fleece features a design inspired by the landscapes of different parks, such as Yellowstone and Acadia National Park. These fleeces have an elastic waistband and cuffs to keep the cold out and toastiness in.

