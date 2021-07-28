TUSD students exploring public transit options

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — As the school year approaches, many teens do not have access to a car.

“My mom, she works, and is a single parent, and is not able to pick me up and drop me off sometimes,” said Cholla High School Senior Samara Castanedo.

Castanedo says the Sun Tran bus has helped her get to where she needs to go.

"During the summer I had an internship at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and my parent she couldn't take me sometimes,” she said. “So I would have to ride the bus.”

The Tucson Unified School District says students and parents should consider public transportation as they finalize their new school year plans. The school bus is still available once in the morning and afternoon, but Sun Tran runs all day with stops all across the metro area.

“That makes it possible for students to stay after school and participate in extracurricular activities,” said Sun Tran General Manager Steve Spade. “If they have a half day job or something they can get out and move."

TUSD Director of Transportation Martha Zamora says whether students are taking a public bus or walking to school its always safer to travel in numbers. She also urges commuters to obey traffic laws especially in school zones.

“The stop arm out on the bus means you should absolutely stop,” she said. “Slow down when you see school crossings.”

Castanedo says she is excited for the new school year and to use the Sun Tran system more.

"I would say being independent and maybe hanging out with friends on the bus,” she said.