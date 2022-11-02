Games roundup: 'Dakar Desert Rally,' 'Resident Evil Village: Winters' Expansion, 'Gas Station Simulator'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here's a look at the slate of recent game releases:

DAKAR DESERT RALLY

The Amaury Sport Organisation's vast global rally race takes center stage here, with the desert vistas of Saudi Arabia providing the unforgiving backdrop for a racing battle of attrition.

The map features more than 12,000 miles of desert terrain in which the two-week, 14-stage vent plays out.

As much about endurance, strategy and optimization than raw speed, success depends on your ability to adapt to the demands of the terrain and varied competitions.

As you progress through the game, you build up an arsenal of vehicles, including cars, quads, SSVs and trucks. The solo campaign is engaging, but it's the four-player multiplayer mode in which the engine truly revs,

GAS STATION SIMULATOR

The wacky game sets you lose to manage an abandoned roadside gas station, fixing it up, drawing customers and adding amenities.

Some of the tasks are humdrum and tedious, but the overall progression toward your grand visions is intoxicating. It helps that there is ample humor at play, much of it poking fun at rural lifestyles.

Developer Drago Entertainment manages to fuse the necessities of a micromanagement simulator to those of a silly first-person game. You'll find yourself clambering up rooftops, breaking through boarded-up doors and dealing with strange characters and random threats to keep things humming.

The game takes a fairly grounded look at the act of starting and maintaining a small business, but never lets things get as dry as the broken-up boards that characterize your operation.

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE: WINTERS' EXPANSION

A year after the spectacular horror game's release, 'Winters' Expansion" gives you plenty of reasons to retrace your steps through the Capcom creep-fest.

The expansion allows you to replay the game in first-person mode. New animations are also included, with just about all of them helping to amplify the terror.

"The Mercenaries Additional Orders" adds in a slew of new characters from the series' expanded fiction, such as Chris Redfield, Lord Karl Heisenberg and Countess Alcina Dimitrescu. Each character boasts varied special abilities that allow them to team up to solve puzzles and dispatch enemies.

Also new is "Shadows of Rose," which builds off of the original plot. Set 16 years after the ending of the mainline game, a grown-up Rose Winters frantically searches for a way to get rid of the dark powers that she has been cursed with. Journeying through a torrent of her own fears, memories and psychoses, she faces down monsters real and imagined as she tries to avoid devolving into evil.

While the expansion may not be a full-fledged sequel "Village" fans dreamed of, it sweetens the pot enough to merit a look for the game's fans.

Publishers provided review codes.