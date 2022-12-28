CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres.

Neighbors told authorities that a child was outside of the home trying to get inside.

First responders forced their way into the home and tested carbon monoxide levels, which were two times the lethal limit.

Sunnyside Fire responded to the scene due to a potential hazardous material present.

Crews determined that an outside heating unit inside the home without proper ventilation.