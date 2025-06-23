Party for Socialism and Liberation hosts protest against U.S. involvement in Israel Iran war

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At Catalina Park in downtown, about eighty protesters shouted chants and waved signs and flags, many of them targeted at President Donald Trump and the U.S. getting involved in the war between Israel and Iran.

Jessica Salas is an organizer for the Tucson Party for Socialism and Liberation. She was at the rally to call out the Trump administration bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.

“That can escalate into a larger regional conflict so we’re here to say that the people do not want war,” Salas said.

Salas said the war can have a devastating effect on Iranian citizens. Other wars she said, have already had a devastating effect on the Middle East.

“The U.S. trying to interfere in the sovereignty and self-determination of other countries never ends up well,” she said.

Over a loudspeaker, Aurora Ramirez was the leader for chants, which the crowd shouted out after her.

“We want our government to focus on providing for our needs rather than fighting wars for other countries,” Ramirez said.

Money used for war, she said, could go to social programs like housing and healthcare.

“We have a lot of unhoused neighbors especially here in Tucson,” she said. “Our community members don’t have healthcare yet we’re spending millions, billions of dollars on fighting war in other countries.”

On Saturday on his Truth social media platform, President Trump posted that the attack was successful and “Now is the time for peace”. He also posted: “Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight.”

“The pretext of nuclear weapons is something that we’ve seen in the past,” Salas said.

Protesters mostly called out President Trump but also Democrats including former President Joe Biden.

“There’s no benefit for us. The people of Iran are not our enemy….you don’t get peace with violence,” Salas said.