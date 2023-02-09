Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite for movie about the creation of Air Jordans

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back in the movie business together, both on screen and behind the scenes. The pair, who first made the cinema A-list with their Oscar-winning screenplay for “Good Will Hunting,” are teaming up in the new film, “Air” which will premiere in theaters on April 5.

“Air” puts the spotlight on how Nike created its signature shoe: Air Jordans. While it may be hard to imagine a world without these sneakers, it wasn’t until 1984 that a few desperate businessmen put their faith in a then-unknown rookie player named Michael Jordan as their inspiration for a new basketball shoe.

“This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time,” according to the movie’s synopsis.

In addition to starring in the movie, Affleck and Damon have pivotal roles in the film’s production. “Air” will be the first film released by Artists Equity, the duo’s new production company.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see ‘AIR’ and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” Affleck said in a January press release shared by Variety. “This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it.”

Affleck also served as the film’s director.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Viola Davis, who recently earned EGOT status with a win at the 2023 Grammy Awards, will take on the role of Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother and no-nonsense protector of her talented son’s career and reputation.

A full trailer for the movie hit the internet, and it looks like Affleck and Damon still have great on-screen chemistry and comic timing.

“Air” will hit theaters on April 5 and then be available on Amazon Prime sometime after the film’s theatrical release, according to Vanity Fair.

