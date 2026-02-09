UA's Pride of Arizona tied forever to first Super Bowl halftime show

From Rihanna to Madonna, Bruce Springsteen to Michael Jackson, Super Bowl halftime shows are sometimes even bigger than the game itself.

But before we saw a mash-up of Dr. Dre, Snoop and Eminem, Bad Bunny, or that well-publicized wardrobe malfunction, there was the first-ever halftime show in 1967 with University of Arizona ties.

It wasn't called the Super Bowl yet.

It was the AFL-NFL World Championship Game between the Packers and the Chiefs at the L.A. Coliseum.

And the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band was featured at halftime.

KGUN 9

Jerry Gay was a member of Arizona's marching band in 1967.

A trumpet player, he was part of a marching band then known as "The Best Band in the West."

"Big sound, that's one thing that Jack Lee always wanted to do," Jerry said. "We had a big sound. When we played, you could feel it."

The Arizona Marching Band was joined by members of the Grambling State Marching Band as well as famous trumpet player Al Hirt, whom Jerry had a chance to meet.

Jerry Gay Jerry Gay photobombs trumpeter Al Hirt at the very first Super Bowl.

"He had this volume, he didn't need a microphone," Jerry said. "He was that good."

At one point in the performance, the bands were in formation, marching toward two giant footballs.

"All of a sudden, these two rocket men came out of the side, and they just came up, they came around," Jerry said. "And I couldn't hear myself. It was that loud. It was exciting. Nobody had ever seen anything like that."

University of Arizona

More than 51 million people watched that halftime show on TV, putting the Arizona Marching Band in the national spotlight.

Jerry said they also got a chance to see the Packers beat the Chiefs that January day in 1967, even though they didn't understand the importance of the championship game, or how coveted that halftime spot would become.

"It was great," he said. "Everyone had a great time."

The first-ever Super Bowl performance is part of the history that every member of what's now called the Pride of Arizona Marching Band, learns today, according to Director Chad Shoopman.

KGUN 9

"The first halftime show, that's a coveted spot in the entertainment world," Shoopman said. "We were the first to be able to really take that spot. It's a pretty awesome lineage."