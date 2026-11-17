TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sons of Orpheus is preparing for its annual holiday concerts. Since 1991, the male choir has been entertaining audiences in Tucson and around the world.

"There's no men's chorus in Tucson," said Grayson Hirst. "Why don't I start one. What was I thinking?"

That was 35 years ago. Hirst was a professor in the Music Department at the University of Arizona. He formed the Sons of Orpheus, the Male Choir of Tucson.

"It's been a wonderful journey. A wonderful, wonderful journey." Hirst said.

Before forming Sons of Orpheus, Grayson Hirst was a renowned tenor. A graduate of The Juilliard School, Hirst sang in opera houses around the world.

"I had 70 operatic roles under my belt, Puccini, Verdi, Wagner, the real stuff," explained Hirst.

His 15-year career included performances at Carnegie Hall. But a call from the University of Arizona changed all that. They wanted him to take over as a professor of voice. He moved to Tucson in 1989.

Two years later, he formed the Sons of Orpheus Men's Choir. Hirst said the name is actually a nod to European men's Choirs, who also used the legendary musician Orpheus from Greek mythology in their name.

He said he learned to conduct the choir from some of the masters.

"I was watching them and subconsciously learned what it was all about," said Hirst.

Under Hirst's direction, the Sons of Orpheus grew quickly and gained international recognition.

Since 1991, they've performed at the White House, at the Vatican, and right here at San Xavier Mission.

Sons of Orpheus

Hirst says he's most proud of the amazing list of songs they've performed over the 3 and a half decades. So are those who are members of the chorus.

"We've done the Ave Maria, and then we've done Mel Brooks' Men in Tights," said Richard Kennedy.

Kennedy has been a member of Sons of Orpheus for the last 11 years.

"We clearly are a chorus with a sense of humor."

According to Kennedy, Sons of Orpheus has reached a high level of success because of Grayson Hirst.

"He brings a been-there, done-that. I think he said he's sung with Beverly Sills," said Kennedy. "Have you ever heard of Yo-Yo Ma."

Sons of Orepheus is now heading into their busy holiday season, which includes their annual Holiday Concert Benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

"This will be our 28th year," said Hirst. "We have raised, they say, and I'm quoting them, over $400,000 over that period of time."

This holiday season will mark the last for Grayson Hirst to be at the helm. A new leader will take his place in January.

Sons of Orpheus

"It's time for me to just step aside," Hirst said. "I don't like that word retire very much. But step aside. I'll be there to help when called upon."

"I'm looking forward to it, but I'm also very sad," said Kennedy.

Sad to see Hirst step aside, but hopeful a new director will infuse more men into the choir. Kennedy jokes it is not over for Sons of Orpheus.

"It ain't over till the fat lady sings. And we don't allow ladies in our chorus, so that's going to be a long time before anyone comes across and does that."

35 years and still going strong. The Sons of Orpheus is Absolutely Arizona.

The Sons of Orpheus have four holiday performances scheduled for December.