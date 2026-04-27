Sonoita vying to become next Napa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What do Sonoita, Arizona, and Napa, California, have in common? A lot more than you might think.

Sonoita is one of the fastest-growing wine regions in the country, although it was once devoid of wineries.

"Wow, why (are) there no wineries in Arizona," asked Lori Dutt-Reynolds, owner and winemaker of Sonoita Vineyards.

That is the same question her grandfather, Gordon Dutt asked more than 60 years ago.

A soil scientist at the University of Arizona, Dutt focused his research on growing wine grapes in the Four Corner states of the desert southwest. The results helped prove the soil is perfect for growing grapes.

"The Four Corner states all have wine industries because of grandpa," said Dutt-Reynolds.

Her grandpa is often called the father of Arizona's wine industry.

In 1973, Gordon Dutt's research took him to Sonoita and the Babocomari Ranch.

"Grandpa came down here and took soil samples, and went back to the U of A to test them; and was blown away because it was a 99% match to Burgundy, France," explained Dutt-Reynolds. "He was like, 'No way!'"

Dutt and his partner Blake Brophy, planted an experimental vineyard in 1973 and it was a success.

Dutt Family

They proved the nearly 5,000-foot elevation was suitable for growing grapes and that the nearly identical soil to Burgundy made for intense color and acidity.

"You get this beautiful essence to Arizona wine, especially in the Sonoita (American Viticultural Area), and that's just the terroir we're in; and it's one hundred percent the soil," Dutt-Reynolds said.

Terroir is a French word for soil, used to describe how the environment shapes wine.

In 1979, Gordon Dutt planted Arizona's first commercial vineyard. By 1983, he opened the winery. Sonoita Vineyards produced 300 gallons of wine.

Today, Lori Dutt-Reynolds is the winemaker. She and her husband, Robi Reynolds, have roughly 25 acres of vines and produce more than 7,000 gallons of wine each year.

Lori continues the legacy of her grandfather at Arizona's oldest vineyard.

Dutt Family

"It was a passion and it was a love of wine that he had," said Dutt-Reynolds. "He definitely instilled it in me. I love what I do. I love farming, I love making wine. Just like how I was brought up in the business; my kids are here and the business is, too. So, things have changed, but not a lot."

They have not changed a lot at Sonoita Vineyards, but the industry in Arizona has changed.

According to a 2025 report, the wine industry generates nearly $5.68 billion in economic activity in the state.

A recent article by Wine Enthusiast Magazine is highlighting wineries in Sonoita, saying the area is vying to become the next Napa.

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"It's just bringing a lot of focus to a beautiful art that we have down here in Southern Arizona," Dutt-Reynolds said.

She says there are now 24 tasting rooms in Sonoita. That includes Dos Cabazas WineWorks.

"What's important in Arizona is to get up out of the heat," said Todd Bostock.

As winemaker and owner of Dos Cabezas, Botock has vineyards in both Willcox and Sonoita.

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"It has a spot that nothing else can fit," explained Bostock. "It can play nicely with all of those other great wines from around the world, but ultimately it's its own thing. What we do best they can't do, and what they do best we can't replicate."

It would be hard to replicate what Dos Cabezas has done for the past 30 years. Bostock and his wife took over in 2006, moving the winery to Sonoita and opening Dos Cabezas WineWorks.

His operation produces some 5,000 cases of wine and sparkling wine each year. Bostock has watched the industry in Southern Arizona explode over the last 20-plus years, as the wines have matured as well.

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"It may not be ours, but if you like wine, there's a wine in Southern Arizona that you will like," Bostock said. "Across the board, the quality is high and the wines are delicious."

Bostock has the added advantage of having a memorable tasting room experience complete with wood-over pizzas. They use fresh Arizona-sourced ingredients, which pair well with his wines.

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Like many of the Sonoita wineries, Dos Cabezas has been recognized both nationally and internationally. But Bostock says that doesn't mean they're standing still with his winery.

"Trying to move forward, tyring new things, learning, refining and just incrementally getting better."