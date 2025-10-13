SMALL WONDERS: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures delights in Midtown

While the name is rather large, what's inside is not.

Welcome to the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, a hidden gem in midtown that can compete with any big museum in the world, according to Maria Buccino.

Maria is a docent at the museum. She was also a friend of the Mini Time Machine's late co-founder, Pat Arnell.

"She started collecting when she was a little girl," Maria said.

From that first set of wooden dollhouse furniture in the 1930s, Arnell's collection grew into the remarkable Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures.

Arnell opened the museum in the fall of 2009 with her husband Walter. Today, it is home to more than 500 antique and contemporary dollhouses, and roomboxes.

KGUN 9

And you'll often find Maria giving small tours.

"I love to share my love of miniatures, and the Arnells' love of what they had, with the public," she said.

So what about the name, Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures?



That time machine begins when you first enter.

"The rotunda here, which is beautiful, acts as our time machine, and we can go into the Enchanted Realm, which is more fantasy-based," said Amanda Muzaurieta, marketing manager with the museum. "Then we have a contemporary gallery and what's behind me is the history gallery."

KGUN 9

In the contemporary gallery, you'll find the amazing work of Tucson artist Jorge Ruiz.

He has created some of the most iconic signs of the Old Pueblo in miniature.

"He captures that moment in time," Amanda said. "So, whether the signs have been changed or taken down, we'll forever have that."

But the most prized piece of the collection is found in the history gallery.

It's a 1742 Nuremberg Kitchen.

KGUN 9

"The oldest piece in the museum. Yes, it was a toy. Children actually played with it. As you can see, it's almost in pristine condition because the children respected the toy."

You'll also find remarkable miniatures on the tips of pencils.

"It's just insane how these artists can make something so small so beautiful," Amanda said.

Amanda's favorite piece in the collection is made from a walnut with a miniature scene inside.

"It's just so unique and recognizable," she said. "It's a walnut. It has these tiny little art pieces in it. It's just so cool."

KGUN 9

For Maria, her favorite piece was actually created by the co-founder Pat Arnell.

"She was also a miniaturist in her own right," Maria said.

She created it to house the numerous Southwestern pieces she had collected.

"I love that house," Maria said. "It's very simple, very comfortable and a house I could move into and do OK there."

Although the Arnell's are no longer alive, the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is enjoying steady growth.

The nonprofit expects to host more than 40,000 visitors this year.

"I am very proud of the people that work here because they keep the dream alive," Maria said.

It's the dream of sharing Pat Arnell's wonderful collection of miniatures.

"This is a gift to Tucson," Maria said. "They keep the museum going just the way they wanted, the Arnells wanted."