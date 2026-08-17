NABBING NO. 1: The real story of how Tucson Police captured John Dillinger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each January, Hotel Congress celebrates the capture of Public Enemy No. 1, John Dillinger, with Dillinger Days.

In 1934, Tucson Police were able to capture Dillinger and his gang when the FBI could not. But just how accurate is the re-enactment?

"This was something that was quite phenomenal," according to author Ellen Poulsen.

Phenomenal that Tucson Police were able to capture Dillinger and his "Terror Gang."

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"It was quite a coup that the Tucson Police Officers were able to just arrest the entire gang," said Poulsen.

The daughter of a New York City Police Officer, Poulsen has always had a keen interest in John Dillinger. She has written two books on Dillinger and his gang, who arrived in Tucson on Jan. 21, 1934.

"The gang, of course, was hoping to lay low," explained Poulsen."

But on the morning of January 23, a fire broke out at Hotel Congress where two members of the gang were staying — Charles Makley and Russell Clark -- along with Clark's girlfriend, Opal Long.

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It quickly spread to the third floor. The story goes that Makley and Clark convinced two firemen to retrieve their luggage, one of the bags holding their guns and ammo.

The next day, the firemen saw their mug shots in True Detective Magazine.

"They recognized them," said Poulsen. "So, that was the first event that brought the gang members to the attention of law enforcement."

Poulsen said two traveling salesmen also recognized Clark bragging at a Tucson night club.

"So that also brought the gang members a little bit closer to recognition."

The FBI had also warned Tucson Police that the Dillinger gang could be on their way to Tucson.

Then, on January 25, authorities began arresting gang members. The first was Charles Makley, who was looking for a police radio at a Tucson electronics store.

"He was picked up," Poulsen said. "He was identified. He was arrested. He did claim that his name was something else, his alias, but they knew who he was."

By 11 in the morning, police were at rental home on North Second Avenue shared by John Dillinger, Russell Clark and their girlfriends. Clark's girlfriend, Opal Long, had hidden his gun under a mattress.

"He had no gun in which to shoot and escape," Poulsen said. "So, that was the first advantage that the police had at the door."

Opal Long slammed a police officer's finger in the door, breaking it. Police then scuffled with Clark before taking him into custody.

"Russell Clark was pretty badly injured and his head was all bandaged in any of the photos that you see of him in the jail," said Poulsen.

Then, around 4 o'clock that afternoon, Tucson Police found Harry Pierpont driving a car with Florida license plates and asked him to go to the station to check his credentials.

When he walked in, he saw the gang's luggage and knew the "the jig is up."

"He stuffed the Dillinger's address, that second avenue address, into his mouth," explained Poulsen. "He fought like crazy."

Then, Tucson Police turned their attention to grabbing John Dillinger. By 6:30 that evening, he and his girlfriend had returned to the house on Second Avenue. Poulsen said he immediately knew something was wrong.

"He knew. He just had a feeling."

Dillinger saw blood from Russell Clark's scuffle with police. He turned around just as Tucson Police pulled up out front.

"Customarily, Dillinger never reached for his gun and fought back the way some of these desperados did," Poulsen said. "So, he put his hands up and he and Evelyn Frechette were taken peacefully."

John Dillinger and his gang taken into custody without a shot being fired.

They were transferred to the Pima County jail in the courthouse on Church Street. Reports say the Pima County Sheriff allowed hundreds of people to file through the jail to see Dillinger and his gang.

"They let them in and they kind of showcased them like animals in a zoo," said Poulsen.

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The next day, January 26, Dillinger and his gang were arraigned at the Pima County Courthouse -- as word of the arrests became national news. During the arraignment, the women hid their faces.

"The male members of the gang had to concede the fact that people were going to recognize them now," said Poulsen. "There was no reason to hide anymore."

John Dillinger was extradited back to Indiana by plane. The rest of the gang were taken by train to face charges in Ohio.

In March of 1934, Dillinger escaped from an Indiana jail using a wooden gun, a story that would overshadow his arrest in Tucson...but not for Ellen Poulsen.

"If it hadn't been for the Tucson arrests, there wouldn't have been any wooden gun escape."

Today, John Dillinger is remembered in Tucson with the annual Dillinger Days. You can tour the Dillinger Courtroom inside the historic courthouse and you'll find John Dillinger's chewed gum from underneath a soda fountain counter on display at the Coit Pharmacy Museum at the U of A.

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Plus, you can stop by John Dillinger's rental home on Second Avenue, which includes a sign letting you know this was the house where Tucson Police nabbed Public Enemy No. 1.

"Tucson was the arc of the story or the climax of the story," Poulsen said. "It represents that point where Dillinger parted company with his blood brothers."

And thanks to the brave Tucson Police officers who brought down the Dillinger gang without firing a shot -- making this story Absolutely Arizona.