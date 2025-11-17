Mid-century modern home in Midtown lives on through foundation's efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Palm Springs is considered a mecca for mid-century modern architecture. But don't sleep on Tucson.

The Old Pueblo is home to hundreds of remarkable examples of the mid-century modern style. Thanks to preservation efforts, that includes the Bondante House in midtown.

"It was a tremendous period of growth," said Demion Clinco, CEO of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, describing the city in the 1940s and '50s, following World War II.

"People were looking for opportunity in the American West," he explained. "Tucson was one of the places that people found and the city just exploded in size and in character. Architects and designers and artists all came to Tucson and had this incredible impact on the built environment."

That led to hundreds of mid-century modern homes being built across the city, in a dozen different neighborhoods, as Tucson grew to the east.

"These sorts of modern bungalows that were focused on indoor-outdoor living, and glass, and the Tucson mountains," Clinco said.

There is no better example of a Tucson mid-century modern home than the Bondante House, located just south of Tucson Medical Center off of Rosemont Boulevard.

"This house really reflects a lot of that optimism of the post-World War II period," said Clinco. "It was built in 1956 and it has these incredible glass window walls that look out to the mountains and to the yard, that create this blending of the indoor and the outdoor."

The Bondante House was designed by well-known Tucson artist Charles Clement for his sister, Mary, her husband, Aldo Bondante, and their two kids.

Family photos show the construction. When it was finished in 1956, East Citrus Street was still just a dirt road.

Today, the Bondante House has been restored to its original look, thanks to a partnership between the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation and the Bondante family.

Together, they're not only saving a wonderful example of Tucson modernism, but also displaying many examples of Charles Clement's artwork.

"There are murals, there (are) mosaics embedded into parts of the house, painted tile murals; there's a lot of sculpture in the yard," Clinco said. "It also has some of his wallpaper design that he had developed in the 1950s for CW Stockwell. We had that re-silkscreened for this project. So, this house really is how it looked in 1956."

You can still see plenty of examples of Charles Clement's artwork and modernist sculpture across Tucson.

Back in July, KGUN 9 highlighted the search for his missing "Noah's Ark" sculpture. Created in 1966, it was installed at the Catalina Foothills School Administration Building.

They later donated it to Reid Park Zoo. It went missing from storage several years ago and hasn't been seen since.

Thanks to the work of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, much of Clement's other work is still around. So are many classic other examples of midcentury architecture done by different artists and architects.

"We have iconic buildings like the Valley National Bank, now Chase, on Broadway; or buildings along the Sunshine Mile or places as modest, and so dynamic as the Wilmot Library," said Clinco. "Across the city are some incredible mid-century modern resources as well as amazing homes."

Amazing homes like the Bondante House, featured in this month's Modernism Week.

Clinco and the Preservation Foundation are exploring plans for using it as a short-term rental to help generate revenue to maintain the property.

They're already doing that with the amazing Ball-Paylore house near the Arizona Inn. It is another example of Tucson's mid-century modern architecture that still resonated with many of us 75 years later.

"We look at this period with such fondness because of this beautiful design work that made it so dynamic and so rich," Clinco said. "How we look back on it is really powerful."

If you would like to see inside the Bondante House in midtown, it will be open to the public Nov. 22-23, from 10 am to 3 pm. The event is free.

The Bondante House is located at 5111 E. Citrus St. in Tucson.