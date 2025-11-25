Iconic Tucson restaurant celebrates 60 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It has been a midtown Tucson staple for 60 years. Located on 22nd Street, Gus Balon's is known for its great food and sweet treats, as well as its friendly staff.

"On Saturday's we go through at least 45, maybe 60 dozen," said owner and general manager Kelli Phillips about how many eggs they use.

Gus Balon's has been a breakfast and lunch institution for Tucsonans since 1965. Recently, as Gus Balon's celebrated its 60th anniversary, Kelli was running the show from the kitchen.

She is the third generation of the Balon family operating the restaurant famous for its made-from-scratch diner classics. Kelli and her husband Will still use the same recipes developed by her grandparents Gus and Kay Balon.

Gus was one of nine kids, of Greek descent.

"Our last name was originally Paleopolis," explained Kelli. "When his father came over, at some point, he changed his last name. From the stories I've heard, it was just picking a name out of the Chicago phone book and Balon is what he chose."

During World War II, Gus Balon was in the Army.

"He could peel potatoes like nobody's business," Kelli said.

Gus was on kitchen duty. He avoided being deployed in Europe when one of his brothers was captured. Thankfully, they both survived the war.

After Gus married Kay, they ran a soda fountain in Iowa, before moving west because of their daughter's health issues. The Balon's made a stop in New Mexico before arriving in Tucson.

An old home movie shows Gus Balon overseeing the construction of the restaurant in 1965.

"You can see can see this building actually being built and how 22nd was a two lane road," said Kelli.

Gus Balon's Restaurant was an immediate success. They quickly became known for their decadent baked goods, especially their famous cinnamon rolls.

In 2003, they were named the country's best cinnamon roll. They are still made the same way today as they were when Kelli's mom made them, and her grandfather before that.

"It's our homemade bread dough and it is smeared in butter, with cinnamon sugar in the middle," Kelli explained. "We roll it, slice it, put it in pans and then we bake it. Then top it with a powdered sugar frosting. It's fantastic."

Gus Balon's pies receive just as much praise from customers. They're hand made, often times by Kelli's husband Will.

Sixty years later, and loyal customers just keeping coming back.

"I just think quality food, it's always consistent," Kelli said. "I just think I have the same staff, that people come in and can be guaranteed the same quality service every time."

They also serve up nostalgia.

"I think so, yeah. I mean, you don't go out anymore and see mashed potatoes and meat smothered in gravy," said Kelli. "You know, it's more the health conscious, trendy type stuff. I think maybe that's why a lot of places don't succeed."

Gus Balon's has succeeded for 60 years and counting, thanks in part to Kelli's leadership over the past 20 years. She says there is a lot of pride in carrying on the tradition started by her grandparents and continued by her mother.

"Yeah absolutely," Kelli said. "I wonder if they're looking down on me and think I'm doing a good job or not."

As Kelli continues to please her loyal customers, she wonders about the future of Gus Balon's Restaurant. There is a 4th generation in the wings. Kelli and Will have an 18-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter.

"My daughter would probably be the one," said Kelli. "But there's no pressure. They can do whatever they want. Just like my parents said. So, we'll see. My daughter's seven. That's a long time. We'll see if I can make it."

Gus Balon's Restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.