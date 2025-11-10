Good Ride, Cowboy: White Stallion Ranch bucks dude ranch trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dude ranches once dotted the landscape across Southern Arizona. They gave "city slickers" a chance to live out the wild west experience.

And while many of those ranches are now gone, the White Stallion Ranch near Marana has bucked the trend, surviving when most other dude ranches could not. They are about to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

"Tucson was the 'Dude Ranch Capital of the World,' said White Stallion Ranch owner Russell True. "There were 127 dude ranches at one time in Tucson. Today, there are two."

True is not only the owner of the Stallion Ranch near Marana, he's also an expert on dude ranches. He points out the other dude ranch in the Tucson area is Tanque Verde Ranch at the east end of Speedway. He says the two surviving ranches have a lot in common.

"We're next to the national park, we have our own land, we're generational ownership," explained True.

White Stallion Ranch stretches across 3,000 acres with immediate access to Saguaro National Park West. The other 125 dude ranches were not as fortunate.

"Some of these dude ranches were terrific dude ranches, but they had 40 acres and they relied upon all the land around them," said True. "The land around them developed and they're not a dude ranch anymore."

To understand how White Stallion Ranch has survived, you have to go back to the beginning. Like many dude ranches, it began as a working cattle ranch back in the 1900s.

In 1945, Max Zimmerman, who owned the world's largest liquor store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, purchased the ranch.

He added onto the original 1900s adobe building and built 12 guest rooms.

White Stallion Ranch

"So dude ranching started 80 years ago with Max Zimmerman," True said. "He called it MZ Bar Ranch. A couple of owners later, we show up."

Russell's parents had grown tired of the Colorado snow. Allen and Cynthia True decided to move to Tucson in the fall of 1965. Allen had to convince Cynthia that owning a dude ranch was a good idea.

"If I can look at those mountains every morning when I wake up, I'll let you throw our lives away," True recalled his mother saying.

She got her house with floor-to-ceiling windows and a view of Safford and Panther Peaks, and White Stallion Ranch had new owners who expanded the property from 200 acres to 3,000. That allowed White Stallion to survive the urban growth.

"And they would go buy land that they probably shouldn't have and they gave us this opportunity," True said.

Russell and his brother, Michael, have known nothing but White Stallion Ranch.

White Stallion Ranch

A photo with their parents, all on horseback, is a cherished memory of the early days of operating the dude ranch.

The White Stallion Ranch was one of the backdrops for the 1940 movie "Arizona."

Since then, it has been the filming location for more than 250 movies, TV shows and music videos. Jimmy Stewart, Gene Autry and Robert Wagner all stayed at the White Stallion.

So did a young actor named Ronald Reagan.

Today, Russell, his brother Michael, and both of their wives continue the legacy started by Allen and Cynthia True.

Now with 44 guest rooms, a spa and gift shop, White Stallion Ranch is thriving.

Although the activities have changed since their family took over 60 years.

"They didn't want entertainment, they didn't want archery or e-bikes or anything," explained True. "Horses, hats, hospitality. Today, we have entertainment seven nights a week; we have a lot of other activities. We've got wireless internet. Who even dreamt of that? So, we've evolved as what people expect out of a dude ranch vacation has broadened."

KGUN 9

The bell rings three times a day to signal that breakfast, lunch and dinner are ready.

They still offer a variety of riding programs, along with allowing guests to work cattle, and they still have a weekly rodeo. White Stallion also offers rock climbing with amazing views.

White Stallion Ranch

And just in time for the 60th anniversary, they have done some remodeling.

"We really upgraded it and made it much more ranchy."

They remodeled the main lobby and bar. That includes new saddle stools at the bar.

KGUN 9

There is a third generation of the True family who could one day take over the White Stallion Ranch.

"I have a 7-year-old daughter at my age," said True. "So, we're holding on, we're counting on here."

White Stallion Ranch invites everyone to join them in celebrating its 60th anniversary. On November 15, there will be activities all day at the ranch, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road, beginning at 7:30 Saturday morning.