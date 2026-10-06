A legacy business in Tucson closing after 117 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is a Tucson business that predates Arizona statehood. But after a 117-year run, Garcia Cleaners & Shirt Laundry on the south side is about to close its doors for good.

"That's it, that's it," said Gilbert Garcia. "It's the end of the line."

Gilbert Garcia and his sister Barbara Carino have made the difficult decision to close the family business that first opened 117 years ago.

"I'm a little sad," Barbara Carino said. "I'm going to miss all of the customers that we've had. But can't do it no more."

Garcia Cleaners, an institution on the south side, is about to iron its last shirt and press its last pair of pants. The family has decided to close up shop at the end of October.

"That's what I'm happy for, that my sister is finally going to be able to take a break," Gilbert Garcia explained. "I know it's very difficult for her. She's had a lot of health problems. I think it's time to go."

Time to close the book on one of Tucson's longest-running family-owned businesses.

There are several reasons for closing. One of the biggest, the Garcia family says they've seen a significant drop in customers the last six years.

"It has changed since Covid," said Barbara. "We lost a lot of customers because they all started working from home. Nobody was coming in to the workplace, the office, and then when they did they really didn't get dressed."

Add to that, tougher environmental regulations and higher costs, and the Garcias felt it was time to shutdown the family business.

It is a legacy business started by Margarito Garcia way back in 1909. He emigrated from Hermosillo as tensions were beginning to rise in Mexico.

"He wanted to get away from the revolution and he was able to start his own little tailoring business," said Gilbert Garcia. "That's a feat in itself. I'm not sure he knew how to speak English at that time."

Margarito Garcia paid $25 in 1909 to open his tailoring shop. That's about $920 today.

Garcia Family

A family photo shows him posing in front of the shop on West Congress Street in downtown. Garcia's featured simple tailoring and shirt laundering in those days.

By 1932, it became "Garcia and Sons" and was located on Meyer Avenue.

Garcia Family

Gilbert's father, Roberto Garcia, and his uncle, Henry Garcia, helped elevate the business.

Then, in 1968, Urban Renewal forced the family to build a new location on 22nd Street.

"I helped my dad, when we moved over here, to build it," remembered Gilbert Garcia.

Garcia Cleaners & Shirt Laundry has been serving Tucson's south side at this location for the past 58 years.

KGUN 9

"Unfortunately, the last but I am the 4th generation yes," said Eddie Escalante.

He is Barbara's son and the great-grandson of Margarito Garcia.

"It's time," Escalante said. "We've had a good run."

Escalante says they take great pride in the 117 years of serving Tucson.

"We have generations of customers. The catch-phrase my grandfather used to use was Garcia Cleaners: Your clothes best Amigo."

The Garcia family have been friends to many in the Tucson community for well over a century. And that will make Oct. 31 a difficult day.

"I think we should just go out quietly, as quietly as we came in," said Escalante. "But, you know, it's going to be an emotional day I believe for sure."

An emotional end to a legacy business in Tucson -- but Garcia Cleaners will remain Absolutely Arizona.