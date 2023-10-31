Aaron Spears, drummer to stars like Ariana Grande, Usher, dies at 47

Aaron Spears, renowned drummer to celebrities like Ariana Grande and Usher, has died at the age of 47.

The news was confirmed on the musician's Instagram page in a statement signed by his wife Jessica and son August.

"Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August. His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe," said the statement.

While no cause of death was revealed, his passing appears to be sudden.

Spears graced the stage with numerous stars like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne — and even legendary soul singer James Brown.

Spears was nominated for a Grammy for his work as a producer on Usher's 2004 "Confessions" album.

Grande reacted to the news of Spears' passing on Instagram.

"I can't wrap my head around this," the "Thank U, Next" singer wrote on her Instagram Story. "We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron."

"The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, Always smiling," she continued. "I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together. thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs."

Bieber also spoke out on his Instagram Story.

"We lost a beautiful man and inspiration to all of us drummers," he said. "Prayers for your family and loved ones you will be remembered and celebrated."

Spears turned 47 last week and penned a note on Instagram alongside a selfie sharing his appreciation for life.

"With every trip around the sun that God blesses me with, my heart is filled with more gratitude and I'm more focused on the things that are most important," he wrote in his birthday post. "I love and appreciate each of you for your kindness towards me, my gift and also to my family."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com