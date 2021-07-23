90-year-old man dies after being left in van outside of Mesa retirement home

MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating after a 90-year-old man was found dead in a transport van outside of his retirement home in Mesa Thursday afternoon.

Mesa police say one of their officers on patrol was alerted to the van by a worker at the Canyon Winds Retirement Facility.

The worker told officers they found the man dead inside the transport van, and responding crews confirmed the man dead on the scene.

Workers at the facility are currently being interviewed, police say.

The cause and other circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.