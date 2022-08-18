9 great deals from Bed Bath & Beyond’s back-to-college sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Many college students are heading back to campus (or going there for the first time). Making sure they have everything you think they’ll need can be overwhelming and expensive. Fortunately, a lot of stores are offering convenient ways to save money and find items students will use and love right now.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a collection of products and services they hope will simplify the process of helping students design the space they need for success and self-care. For instance, the retailer has published a free printable checklist to help college students and their parents ensure they have all the necessities for the dorm or their apartment.

The Pack and Hold program lets you shop on the Bed Bath & Beyond app, online or in any store and have your order ready to pick up at a store near campus. You can also sign up for the College Savings Pass, which gives you 20% off your entire purchase every time you shop through Sept. 30.

Here are some of the back-to-college deals that caught our eye when browsing Bed Bath & Beyond’s selection during this special sales event.

Shared bathrooms don’t leave much space for personal necessities. This tote, on sale for $7, has seven compartments to contain and carry your body wash, shampoo and everything else a busy (or lazy) student need to clean up. The mesh design allows it to dry quickly and the handle makes it simple to tote from your room to the bathroom and back again.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Early classes or late-night cramming make caffeine a college requirement that never goes out of style. This single-cup Keurig machine, $109.99, makes perfectly brewed coffee, tea, cocoa and even iced beverages in 6- to 12-ounce cups. Its compact size is great for small spaces, and it’s available in eight colors, including misty green, dusty rose and cardinal red.

When sharing a dorm or other cramped quarters, keeping your stuff organized is vital. This rolling storage cart, listed at $80, provides three drawers and two shelves with a minimal footprint. It even has a built-in USB port for convenient device charging.

Even if the college student in your life isn’t a tea drinker, this kettle, currently on sale for $27.99, can come in handy. It boils water quickly for everything from oatmeal to ramen noodles or instant mac and cheese.

Keep all of those valuable devices safe from surges with this five-port surge protector, on sale for $31.49. The outlets rotate for added convenience. It also has two USB ports, a power switch and a 15-foot power cord, all of which have made it a top-rated item at Bed Bath & Beyond’s website.

Make paninis, grilled cheese or burgers for yourself and your friends on this five-serving grill, priced at $27.99. Although it is large enough to feed a crowd, its slim design allows it to be stored vertically to save space. In addition, no sink or dishwasher is necessary, as it wipes clean after each use.

Just the right size for a dorm bed, this sheet set is currently half price at $20. The 300 thread count, 100% cotton sateen sheets are ultra soft, plus they have cell phone pockets integrated into each side of the fitted sheets, with a slot for a power cable to snake through.

The compact body of this microwave, $69.99, makes it efficient for dorm living. It may be small, but it has 10 power levels, six preset cooking functions and a memory function that lets you store preferred settings. In addition, it includes a 9-inch glass turntable for even heating.

This iconic desk lamp, $16.80, is up to the task when you need to illuminate your personal space for late-night studies. Available in gray, white or yellow, the lamp has an adjustable neck, a 5-foot cord and an in-line switch for ease of use.

With all these gadgets, there’s no excuse to not land on the dean’s list.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.