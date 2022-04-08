10 flattering swimsuits you can buy for $40 or less

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Taking a vacation to the beach or lounging poolside close to home can be part of summer’s fun. But shopping for a new bathing suit is often stressful.

Finding a swimsuit that fits and complements your figure can be a challenge. Also, choosing one that looks good and doesn’t break your budget adds difficulty.

We turned to Amazon’s “Customers’ Most Loved” section to give you a head start. The online retail giant has an entire storefront with curated products with at least a four-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews.

We scoured the “Customer’s Most Loved” section for budget-friendly swimsuits with flattering fits. Following are our top ten favorites.

This flattering two-piece suit is available in more than 30 colors and designs. Sizes range from small (4-6) to XXL (20-22). It has a flounce tankini top and high-waisted ruched bikini bottom, offering tummy control and coverage. It’s available on Amazon starting at $19.99.

With more than 18,000 ratings and an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, this one-piece is a No. 1 best-selling swimsuit on Amazon. Reviewers called it forgiving but not too “momish,” slimming and super cute.

One reviewer even said, “I think those birds or mice or whatever from Cinderella created it just for me. And you.”

It comes in more than 20 colors and sizes XS-XXL. Get this bathing suit for about $30 on Amazon.

This one-piece swim dress has a flirty mesh yoke and a slimming design. The cut of the swimsuit conceals common problem areas, and the built-in boy shorts add a level of comfort. With more than 40 colors and patterns available and sizes ranging from 2-22, there’s something for every taste. Shop this swimsuit for $18.99-$32.99 on Amazon.

This eye-catching two-piece swimsuit has a high waist, playful peplum and flattering ruffle. The push-up cups and full coverage bottom enhances curves in all the right places. You can choose between more than a dozen patterns in sizes Large-4X. Get it on Amazon for about $37.

More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers love this flattering swimsuit. With an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it delivers the appeal of a two-piece with added, confidence-boosting coverage. This suit comes in two dozen designs and sizes S (4-6) through XXXL (22-24). Buy this swimsuit on Amazon for about $30 (a 5% coupon is currently available).

With a ruched design, padded cups and tummy control, this swimsuit is elegant, contouring and attractive for all body shapes. You can cross the wide straps in the front or back for different looks.

“Absolutely beautiful,” wrote one reviewer.

“I LOVE THIS BATHING SUIT!” wrote another. “It fits perfect, it’s flattering, and I don’t get a wedgie when I walk.”

Get this swimsuit for about $34 on Amazon.

Think a one-piece can’t be sexy? Think again! This monokini has mesh covering the plunging neckline and deep back, an attention-grabbing bow design at the bustline and flattering ruching near the midsection. Sizes range from XS-24 Plus and there are more than 40 colors and patterns to choose from. Check out this swimsuit, starting at about $20 on Amazon.

A strappy T-back and blouson-cut top paired with comfy boy shorts make this tankini sporty, fashionable and attractive. There are more than 30 color and pattern options to choose from and sizes range from Small-XXL. Buy this swimsuit for about $34 on Amazon (a 20% coupon is currently available).

The shirring near the midsection of this swimsuit helps create a smoother silhouette. One reviewer said it is “flattering and keeps everything tucked away,” while another called the suit “very comfy, well made and so slimming!” Shop this style for about $34 on Amazon.

The blouson-cut top of this two-piece bathing suit is flattering for any body shape. With adjustable shoulder straps and soft sewn-in bra cups, you can have comfort, style and support. This swimsuit comes in two dozen pretty styles. Sizes range from 0-22. Get it on Amazon for about $37.

No matter which of these striking swimsuits you prefer, several stunning options could flatter any figure. Whether you wear your bathing suit on vacation, to a pool party or even in your own backyard, you’ll feel cool and confident without spending a small fortune.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.