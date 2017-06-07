Salvation Army to launch Operation Chill Out

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Salvation Army is starting its annual Operation Chill Out, which provides relief for homeless people during hot days.

The program, which goes from June 1 through Aug. 31, operates when the official temperature rises to 102 degrees or higher. On those days, bottled water, sunscreen, hats and umbrellas will be offered at DeAnza Park at Speedway and Stone and Santa Rita Park and 22nd Street and Fourth Ave.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses and light-colored clothing, as well as time from volunteers.

Donations can be dropped off at 1002 N. Main Ave. To donate cash, call 622-5411.