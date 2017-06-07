TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - He is a man charged with beating and stabbing his grandparents to death.

Now, almost four years after they died, Kyle Drattlo has agreed to plead guilty.

Even for a murder case, people found the murders of Mary and Erskine Fulgham especially shocking and sickening.

Mary and Erskin Fulgham's children said the couple were so open hearted they opened their home to the people who killed them.

83 year old Mary Fulgham had sixteen stab wounds.

Erskine Fulgham had 33 stab wounds and 14 broken ribs.

One of the killers was their own grandson, Kyle Drattlo. Almost four years after the murders he has just pleaded guilty to two murder counts.

The only sentence the law allows is natural life---life in prison, with no chance of release.

Drattlo had been holding out for a trial. Court records suggest he was planning an insanity defense.

Two accomplices pleaded guilty two years ago.

Christopher Terry pleaded guilty to murder and other charges. He's serving life without parole.

Brianna Harding pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy. She is serving life with a chance of parole after 25 years

Though the law only lays out one possible sentence for Drattlo, that sentence will not be official until he stands before a judge late next month.

Drattlo will be sentenced at 2 p.m. on July 28.