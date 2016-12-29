Barricaded man surrenders on southside

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police SWAT units and hostage negotiators responded to a man barricaded in a southside apartment building Thursday. He surrendered to authorities peacefully.

Sgt. Pete Dugan say the call came in at 5:50 a.m. at Palomino Crossing Apartments, 750 E. Irvington.

A man living with his girlfriend and mother got into a physical argument with his girlfriend, and wouldn't let her leave the room. The man's mother called 911 and let police know guns were in the apartment, but it's not known whether the man used the guns in the argument.

The man's girlfriend and mother left the building without serious injuries, but the man remained barricaded and did not responding to authorities for a time.