The story of what happened to Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningahm
Craig Cunningham meets with the public for the first time since collapsing on the ice in November
TUCSON (AP and KGUN9-TV) - Arizona Coyotes minor leaguer Craig Cunningham could be released from the hospital this week, more than a month after collapsing on the ice before a Tucson Roadrunners game.
"Anything can happen," he said.
Craig's doctor, Dr. Zain Khalpey, said Craig's heart essentially wasn't beating the first couple of days. Says it's fully repaired now.
Craig's doctor, Dr. Zain Khalpey, said Craig's heart essentially wasn't beating the first couple of days. Says it's fully repaired now.
Craig says he thinks he is probably done with hockey. But he will see when he gets back from rehab. "Anything can happen."
