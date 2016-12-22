Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham discusses recovery

Phil Villarreal, Jason Barr
9:31 AM, Dec 21, 2016
9:47 PM, Dec 21, 2016





TUCSON (AP and KGUN9-TV) - Arizona Coyotes minor leaguer Craig Cunningham could be released from the hospital this week, more than a month after collapsing on the ice before a Tucson Roadrunners game.

Cunningham, his mother and his doctors at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson met with reporters Wednesday, his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest before a game on Nov. 19.
 
The 26-year-old Cunningham required more than 85 minutes of CPR after collapsing on the ice and doctors said he was lucky to have made it.
 
Doctors from Banner-UMC and Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital performed a series of innovative medical procedures to help save Cunningham.
 
He had hoped to be released from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility on Wednesday, but a lingering infection has delayed that.
 

 

Many fans have asked how they can help. The Sarver Heart Center asks that you learn CPR and more at www.heart.arizona.edu

"Anything can happen," he said.

 

