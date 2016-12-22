TUCSON (AP and KGUN9-TV) - Arizona Coyotes minor leaguer Craig Cunningham could be released from the hospital this week, more than a month after collapsing on the ice before a Tucson Roadrunners game.

Cunningham, his mother and his doctors at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson met with reporters Wednesday, his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest before a game on Nov. 19.

The 26-year-old Cunningham required more than 85 minutes of CPR after collapsing on the ice and doctors said he was lucky to have made it.

Doctors from Banner-UMC and Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital performed a series of innovative medical procedures to help save Cunningham.

He had hoped to be released from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility on Wednesday, but a lingering infection has delayed that.

Dr. Khalpey thanking Craig for inspiring them. pic.twitter.com/yiF2SlZwwv — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) December 21, 2016

Many fans have asked how they can help. The Sarver Heart Center asks that you learn CPR and more at www.heart.arizona.edu

"Anything can happen," he said.

Craig's doctor, Dr. Zain Khalpey, said Craig's heart essentially wasn't beating the first couple of days. Says it's fully repaired now. Craig says he thinks he is probably done with hockey. But he will see when he gets back from rehab. "Anything can happen." — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) December 21, 2016 pic.twitter.com/NQOWxwgPJe — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) December 21, 2016

Craig Cunningham's mother, Heather, talks about everyone's refusal to give up, profusely thanking doctors. pic.twitter.com/vtl1p07Qii — Jason Barr KGUN (@JasonBarrTV) December 21, 2016