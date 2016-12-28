Deputies look for Circle K armed robbers

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who robbed a Circle K west of town Dec. 8.

According to the department, the robbery took place at 1:10 a.m. Dec. 8 at 2840 W. Los Reales Road.

Deputies say two men entered the store and demanded cigarettes and money. One of the men wielded a shotgun.

One man is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches and 165 pounds. The other is Hispanic, 6 feet 2 inches and 185 pounds.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.