Deputies look for Circle K armed robbers

Clear
HI: 72°
LO: 43°
LO: 48°
HI: 70°
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who robbed a Circle K west of town Dec. 8.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who robbed a Circle K west of town Dec. 8.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who robbed a Circle K west of town Dec. 8.
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who robbed a Circle K west of town Dec. 8.
According to the department, the robbery took place at 1:10 a.m. Dec. 8 at 2840 W. Los Reales Road.
Deputies say two men entered the store and demanded cigarettes and money. One of the men wielded a shotgun.
One man is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches and 165 pounds. The other is Hispanic, 6 feet 2 inches and 185 pounds.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
MEDIA RELEASE: CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY THESE ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS? Security footage of robbery >>> https://t.co/eF2uEqhvvU pic.twitter.com/t9WLkfgjI4— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) December 27, 2016
MEDIA RELEASE: CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY THESE ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS? Security footage of robbery >>> https://t.co/eF2uEqhvvU pic.twitter.com/t9WLkfgjI4