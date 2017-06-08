Like many Tucsonans. Erin has Midwestern roots. Born in Joliet, Illinois she grew up in a suburb of Chicago. Although raised in the Midwest, she is no stranger to Arizona.

Erin was bit by the Arizona bug while vacationing at the Grand Canyon and Sedona. Her trip was meant to be a summer break from college studies but later turned into an 1800 mile relocation across the country.

After earning a Bachelor degree in broadcast journalism from Illinois State University she quickly moved to Tucson. Erin has been a familiar face to Tucson viewers ever since.

Her television career began in 1997 with a position in media sales. Erin later transitioned to news making her on-air debut in 2000. She's worn many hats on Tucson television: general assignment reporter, consumer reporter, news anchor and meteorologist.

Erin's love of weather eventually took her back to school. She completed the Broadcast Meteorology Program through Mississippi State University. She is one of a few women in the world with a Certified Broadcast Meteorology accreditation from the American Meteorological Society.

Erin joined the KGUN 9 team as an evening meteorologist in 2006. You can watch Erin Monday through Friday at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm on KGUN 9 NEWS and at 9pm on KWBA.

Among her accomplishments, Erin holds an Emmy Award for weathercasting, and an Arizona Associated Press award for news writing. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.

For more information on the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) Program, go to www.ametsoc.org/amscert/index.html

Email Erin: erin.christiansen@kgun9.com