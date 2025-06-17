Watch Now
A few degrees of cooling, but still hot

Highs will drop only a few degrees today, then soaring to near-record levels Thursday and Friday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see only a few degrees of cooling today and tomorrow, but still hot.

Another Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM Friday, with the hottest temperatures of 2025 forecast to occur on Thursday with record or near record highs Thursday and Friday.

A passing weather system will bring breezy to locally windy conditions today.

Moisture increases this weekend will bring a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly southeast of Tucson Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

