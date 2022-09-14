Young Leaders United relaunches networking events with local professionals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Young Leaders Untied is a program that is a part of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona non-profit organization. The program is relaunching their networking events Wednesday, Sep. 14 after having to pause because of the pandemic.

Young leaders United focuses on young adults ages 16-24 who are disengaged from school and work because of barriers out of their control.

At the networking events, the young leaders will be joined by local business professionals who will help them gain access to supportive services like housing, mental health support, food, toiletries, and workforce training.

For some, just getting started is the hardest part. Local professionals want the young leaders to realize the importance of networking in the community that they call home.

“Now that we are moving out of the pandemic, it may be a little scary to go out in person and talk to people again. It's going to be great for you personally because you are going to build that network that you want and build those connections, and you’re probably going to get some friends out of it. " said Liana Sharp, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has served over 250,000 people just this past year and will celebrate 100 years of service in October. United Way hopes to continue helping those young adults who may need an extra boost for the next chapter of their lives.

The relaunch of the networking events begins Wednesday night for Young Leaders United at No Anchovies from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The link to RSVP to the event is here.