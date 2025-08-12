Trump and Putin's Alaska summit: A safe haven from international arrest warrants

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska this week, an important location chosen for its neutrality and safety for the Russian leader.

The significance of the venue is underscored by Putin’s concern regarding an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes linked to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. The ICC's 2023 warrant centers on accusations that Putin ordered the transfer of hundreds of children from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

Entering any of the ICC’s 125 member countries could lead to his arrest. However, since the United States does not recognize the court's authority, it stands as a safe option for Putin. This places the U.S. alongside nations such as Russia, China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia in non-compliance with the ICC.

"Just because these countries aren't a member, doesn't mean that the acts that their leadership commits can't come under the jurisdiction of the court," said Gissou Nia, a former ICC lawyer. "However, of course it has an impact on the political functioning. This is a court that relies on state cooperation to be able to turn suspects over and to be able to carry out investigations, right? So it's always been an impediment to the court's work."

Putin has faced travel restrictions, avoiding countries where he risks arrest. His flight path to Alaska will traverse Russia and the North Pole, minimizing exposure to airspace of potential arresting nations.

The issue of international arrest warrants, however, is not unique to Putin. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also face warrants related to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

"There are some leaders that, you know, don't want this as kind of a stain on their record, on the history, on the retelling of what their legacy is," Nia said. "And then there are others who could simply care less."

The lack of ICC recognition by the U.S. complicates the enforcement of arrest warrants globally. Nia noted that this issue effectively makes this a low moment in history for the ICC, and she expressed concerns that the world order is back to pre-1945 levels, meaning conflicts are resolved by war rather than diplomacy.

