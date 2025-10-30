US deploys disaster response teams to Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Melissa

They are still counting losses from Hurricane Melissa, which left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. The United States is moving quickly to send much-needed aid to the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the U.S. is prepared to offer immediate humanitarian aid, sending emergency teams to the affected areas.

"The United States is in close contact with the governments of Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic and The Bahamas as they confront the devastating impacts of Hurricane Melissa," Rubio said in a statement. "We have rescue and response teams heading to affected areas along with critical lifesaving supplies. Our prayers are with the people of the Caribbean."

The disaster assistance response team will assess damage, coordinate assistance and bolster local response efforts. The State Department has also activated two U.S.-based search and rescue teams from Los Angeles and Fairfax, Virginia. Each team sent at least 34 members and four search dogs.

Current anticipated needs for Jamaica and neighboring islands include food, temporary housing, sanitation equipment and hygiene products. The State Department says these supplies are being drawn from warehouses in Miami and local stockpiles maintained by aid groups.

Overall, State Department officials expect the U.S. response to be robust, sufficient and effective, but there are concerns that cuts to international aid could slow down relief efforts.

Jamaica had hoped to reopen its main airport Thursday to receive more aid. For those looking to help, cash donations are considered the most effective because local groups know where and how to distribute supplies.