Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for 183 Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire

Hamas-led militants released three gaunt, frail-looking Israeli hostages on Saturday, and Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile agreement that has paused the war in the Gaza Strip.

The hostages’ emaciated condition and scenes of Hamas forcing them to speak in a staged release ceremony sparked outrage in Israel and could increase the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend the ceasefire beyond its current six-week phase.

Netanyahu has previously signaled he would resume the war, even if that meant leaving dozens of remaining hostages in Hamas captivity.

Before a crowd of hundreds, armed Hamas fighters led Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, onto a stage to make public statements before handing them over to the Red Cross.

The three civilian men were among about 250 people abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war. They appeared in much poorer physical condition than the previous 18 hostages released during the ceasefire that began Jan. 19.

Later Saturday, Israel began releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners, some of whom also appeared gaunt and weak. The Red Crescent said seven of those released were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Hostages' condition sparks concern

The hostages' emaciated condition and the public statements — a departure from previous hostage releases where the captives were not made to speak — sparked outrage in Israel.

“Israel views Hamas’ repeated violations with great severity, and the condition of the three hostages who were released this morning with even greater severity," said Gal Hirsch, the Israeli prime minister's coordinator for hostages. "We will not remain silent about this. A message has been passed on to the mediators, and action will be taken accordingly.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said the “difficult scenes” were reason to extend the truce and bring home the remaining hostages.

In an apparent response to concerns over the released hostages’ health, Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, claimed it had “made efforts to preserve their lives despite the (Israeli) bombardment.”

Many Palestinians released from Israeli jails during the ceasefire have also appeared gaunt and pale, and have alleged abuses and mistreatment in Israeli custody.

The current phase of the truce does not appear to have been affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's stunning proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza, which was welcomed by Israel but vehemently rejected by Palestinians and most of the international community.

But it could complicate talks over the second and more difficult phase, when Hamas is to release dozens more hostages in return for a lasting ceasefire. Hamas may be reluctant to free more captives — and lose its main bargaining chip — if it believes the U.S. and Israel are serious about depopulating the territory, which rights groups say would violate international law.

The first phase of the ceasefire calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory. Israel says Hamas has confirmed eight of the 33 are dead.

Last week, wounded Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt for the first time since May.

This was the ceasefire's fifth swap of hostages for prisoners, with 21 hostages — including five Thais who were not counted in the 33 — and more than 730 Palestinian prisoners now freed.