U.S. envoy meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine peace plan

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today, carrying an early peace plan to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine. President Donald Trump is deploying officials to gain traction for his peace proposals after months of frustration.

The meeting follows weekend talks that included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian officials who met in Florida.

The Trump peace proposal was initially viewed by many in Europe as being very pro-Russia. It has since been amended by European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The purpose of this meeting is to present these changes to Russia and determine if they remain acceptable.

Key Sticking Points Remain

Several major issues continue to complicate negotiations:

NATO Membership: Russia has long said Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO, while Ukraine seeks the military protections that come with membership.

Military Size: Ukraine wants to maintain the ability to defend itself, as Ukrainians remain skeptical that any ceasefire or peace would actually hold.

Territory: The war has always been about land, specifically what the borders of Eastern Europe will look like in any peace agreement, particularly regarding the Donbass region.

Putin enters this meeting from a position of strength. Overnight, Russia claimed victory and additional land in Eastern Europe, though Ukraine disputes this. Russia has had several successes in recent weeks and months regarding territorial gains.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has been battling corruption scandals within his top leadership ranks.

Meeting Details and Expectations

The Kremlin said the meeting will go for as long as needed, emphasizing their desire for peace.

Zelenskyy said this morning that he also wants peace. President Trump and the White House are optimistic that a peace deal could be made.

However, Witkoff is not expected to announce any agreement today. Future meetings are likely, as Zelenskyy has already called for more in-person meetings. Trump has said he would like to get everyone in the room to finalize details if they are truly close to a peace agreement.

What's at Stake

The Donbass region encompasses more than 20,000 square miles - roughly the size of West Virginia and about 10% of Ukraine's total land area. The region contains valuable rare earth minerals and ports that serve as major economic drivers for Ukraine.

Security guarantees long-term are equally important. Russia does not want a massive military on its border, but Ukrainian officials have expressed deep skepticism that true peace will hold. Ukraine wants to maintain the ability to defend itself should future conflicts arise.

Looking Ahead

If Putin rejects the amended peace plan and demands only the original terms, negotiations would attempt to continue in some capacity. However, if Putin demands land and believes he has control of certain cities, there may be little that can change his mind unless Zelenskyy agrees to give up territory permanently.

The duration of today's meeting could signal its success. A meeting lasting only 45 minutes might indicate limited negotiation, while a meeting stretching for hours would suggest they are discussing fine details - something that only happens when true peace is potentially on the horizon.